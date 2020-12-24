SonyLIV’s latest production Sandwiched Forever brings the much-needed fun and laughter in our lives and makes for a perfect ending to this year. Starring Aahana Kumra and Kunaal Roy Kapur in the lead, the 15-episodic sitcom, launching on December 25, dwells on the craziest family in town and the twisted equations that bind them together. Written and run by The Kapil Sharma Show fame Bharat Kukreti, the show also stars a stellar cast including Zakir Hussain, Divya Seth Shah, Atul Kulkarni and Lubna Salim amongst others.

Directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Studio Next, Sandwiched Forever is a sitcom around the newlyweds Sameer and Naina. Their search for a ‘home’ lands them in a flat adjoining to Naina’s parents while Sameer’s parents also end up becoming their neighbours soon after. From home décor references to food preferences, as the in-laws start dictating the norms of the house, thereon begins a roller coaster ride with Sameer and Naina’s lives turned upside down in a blink. Laden with humour, sarcasm and deluge of close to life moments, this show reflects on the intricate yet endearing relationships that define all modern Indian families. Sippy offers, “Art imitates life is truth, and I feel nothing inspires us more than the disarming and relatable tales of Indian households. Sandwiched Forever is one such quirky portrayal of an Indian family struggling to make sense of their newfound relationships”.

Talking about the show actor Kunaal who has worked in films like Delhi Belly, Nautanki Sala and The Final Exit, says, “I am drawn to sitcoms as a genre so when I heard the narration for Sandwiched Forever, it didn’t take me long to give a nod. Not only was Sameer an extremely fun and endearing character to portray but the story in itself deals with a situation, most Indian couples find themselves in, which made it relatable to the core. We had a great time shooting the series and I hope the chemistry spills over to the screen.” Adding to it Kapur’s co-star tells us, “I have thoroughly enjoyed playing Naina and it was no less than a riot filming this series with such talented actors. I can’t wait for the audience reactions to this show.”