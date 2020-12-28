The year 2020 is almost over and we are all set to welcome 2021. As we gear up for the New Year with new plans and resolutions, don't forget to include these new shows to watch in your list of things to do. From romantic comedies, and family dramas to thrillers, here's a pick of six shows to watch next year:



Broken but Beautiful Season 3

One of the most successful OTT franchises, Broken But Beautiful, was loved by all. It still ranks high on the rating chart. The original music of the franchise continues to trend online. The first two seasons of Broken But Beautiful showcased a tender love story of individuals (portrayed by Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi) who meet in the most unexpected of circumstances and soon become a support system to one another. And now, with the new Jodi – Sidharth Shukla, and Sonia Rathee– roped in for season 3, there's a lot to expect from the story of Agastya and Rumi!

A still from Apharan 2

Apharan 2

After the resounding success of Season 1, ALTBalaji’s Apharan - Sab Ka Katega is renewed for the second season. Packed with a gripping narrative, unimaginable twists and turns, and an electrifying situational background score, Apharan is a 70’s style show. The cast and crew is currently shooting in Uttarakhand for the second instalment. Going by the excitement on sets, it certainly seems that Arunoday Singh and Nidhi Singh, who play Rudra Srivastava and Ranjana Srivastava respectively, are quite excited. With shooting going on in full swing, the duo is performing to the best of their abilities as they look to make the second season all the more bigger and better than season 1.

Dev DD Season 2

Dev DD is set to get wilder than your imagination. This modern-day version of Devdas is full of drama, heartbreak and romantic twists in the life of lead protagonist Devika. Starring Asheema Vardaan in the lead along with, Sanjay Suri and Nauheed Cyrusi, it’s time to be hooked to the screen one more time as the saga of love, lust, betrayal and everything in between mesmerize each one of us.

Puncch Beat Season 2

After the resounding success of Season 1, PuncchBeat is renewed for the second season. Featuring Harshita Gaur, Priyank Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, and Khushi Joshi in lead roles, PuncchBeat is a teen drama series that showcases the story of four students from one of the most prestigious schools in India. Starting as strangers, one sees how the lives of this quarter get intertwined leading to them becoming best buddies. This youth-based show is packed with a whole lot of fun.

Poster of Crashh

Crashh

Crashh depicts the story of four siblings, who are torn apart by a fateful accident in early 2000. What happens when the four siblings meet again? Follow to know the story of Kabir, Kajol, Rahim, and Alia!

LSD- Love Scandal and Doctors

LSD - Love Scandal and Doctors is India’s first medical thriller which revolves around a murder and finding out whether it was planned or accidental. What adds to the mystery is that the accused are five interns at a hospital. The show showcases power, sexual politics, nepotism, competition and the lure to be the best. Shot against the backdrop of a murder investigation, LSD sees the interns traverse through tumultuous times that test their friendship, loyalty and honesty to their profession.

Bang Baang

'Bang Baang - Sound of Crimes' is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action cinema lovers and will leave the viewers glued to their seats. The original web-series involves mystery, suspense, action, and loads of youth drama amidst deep-lying secrets that unravel one by one.

The Married Woman

The Married Woman is a love story, based on Manju Kapur’s book of the same name. It begins during the times of unrest in the country and revolves around, Aastha and Peepli, who love rose beyond religious, gender, and societal conditions to find each other.