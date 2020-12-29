We are finally in the final week of 2020 and we could not be happier! After what has been an extreme downer of a year, all we hope is for better days for everyone in 2021.

While you look for fun things to do indoors with your friends and family to ring in 2021, we have curated a list of five New Year special episodes from some of the best TV shows to add to your cosy, homely celebrations. You can watch them on Comedy Central, Colors Infinity, Disney+Hotstar and Netflix.

The Big Bang Theory, S04E11 - The Justice League Recombination on Comedy Central

The gang celebrated the end of their year by entered a rollercoaster ride of a costume competition wherein they desperately tried to represent the Justice League, only they need to convince Penny to win. They manage to convince Penny to dress as Wonder Woman to complete their league, but as always the episode comes with its fair share of drama unfolding on the special day. Penny and Leonard exchange some stolen glances as the night comes to a dramatic end. Catch the rib-tickling episode on Comedy Central!

Arrow, S01E09 - Year’s End on Colors Infinity

The American superhero series features secret vigilante Oliver Queen faced with some tough challenges to overcome during the holiday season. Given the expert use of flash forwards by the DC Comic’s action drama, the thrilling episode includes a surprise Christmas party, hidden family secrets and to top it all off – murder. Take a superhero spin on your New Year’s Eve festivity with this action packed episode on Colors Infinity.

Modern Family, S04E11 – New Year’s Eve on Disney+Hotstar

With a tangled mess of drastically different families, this episode is a guaranteed rollercoaster of comedic events. Jay takes the entire family to a 70s style hotel, with the kids protesting because of the archaic design and boring setting. On the other hand, Gloria tries to incorporate her Colombian heritage into the celebrations, while Haley and Alex struggle to babysit kids. A perfect union of comedy and family, this glorious episode perfectly underlines the importance of family and their impact on our lives.

F. R. I. E. N.D.S, S06E10 – The One with the Routine on Comedy Central

What better way to revel in the joyous occasion of New Year’s Eve than party it up with your closest friends? Witness the magic of Ross and Monica’s one of a kind sibling relationship as they embarrass themselves with their hilariously awkward dance routine. The rest of the gang disperses across the city, scrambling to buy the perfect gifts for each other. A fan favorite for good reason, the adorable episode highlights the joys of good friendship – watch it on Comedy Central!

The OC, S01E14 - The Countdown on Netflix

Our favourite teen drama show, the episode encapsulates the trials and tribulations of being a teenager to perfection. A New Year’s Eve party that spiraled out of control, its a collection of teenagers crying over breakups, drunken mistaken and more. Watch as these couples navigate the complicated world of romantic relationships through the murky waters of growing up.