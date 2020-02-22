Karisma Kapoor is making a comeback! Following the suit of many mainstream Bollywood stars, the actress is making her digital debut with Mentalhood. The web series will bring on screen the everyday madness that is the life of all mothers.

Earlier on Saturday, Karisma took to her Instagram to share the teaser of the show. She captioned it, "Parenting nahi rahegi same, when these #supermoms bring on their A-Game. Be a part of these mother’s journey from motherhood to #Mentalhood! Streaming, 11th March on @altbalaji & @zee5premium. Trailer out on Monday!

The series also stars actors Dino Morea, Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla, Shruti Seth and Tillotama Shoma.

As per reports, the makers of the show will hold a trailer launch event on February 24. Mentalhood will be streaming on ZEE5 and AltBalaji starting March 11.

Watch teaser: