Discovery Channel has released a new teaser - in Tamil, Hindi and English - for the premiere of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls, featuring superstar Rajinikanth.

'Gear up to venture into the wilderness of India with survival expert Bear Grylls and the ultimate superstar Rajinikanth in an action-packed adventure', say the hosts.

Earlier, Grylls had said in a statement, "Rajinikanth has always been a star with swagger! But in the wild everything is different... It was so fun to spend time with the legend and get to know and see him in a totally new way..."

In January, Rajinikanth visited Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve to shoot for Discovery Channel's new programme.

Discovery is said to have taken permission from the Karnataka forest department to shoot in the Bandipur tiger reserve.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve, an 874 sq km national park, was formed by integrating most of the forest areas of erstwhile Venugopala Wildlife Park established in 1941, and later enlarged to its current state in Chamarajanagar district, about 220 km southwest of Bengaluru.

The tiger reserve lists 28 species of mammals to be thriving in the forest, including royal Bengal tiger, Asian elephant, common leopard, bonnet macaque, Indian pipistrelle and barking deer, among others.

The show premieres on 23 March at 8 pm on Discovery.