The year 2019 was a year of finale seasons for many shows. From Game Of Thrones and Suits to Orange Is The New Black, many of these popular seasons came to an end. Here's a look at the shows that entertained us and kept us hooked onto the screen!

Game Of Thrones

This show has always left people either excited or super irritated. The show managed to always stay in our minds no matter what. 2019 bid adieu to one of the most loved shows of the decade after a hiatus of almost 2 years between season 7 and 8. With nail biting cliffhangers to the fans wanting more, the show raised expectations all around the world.

Suits

We were all heartbroken when Meghan Markle left the show as she became her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Sussex, yet most of us hoped she’d make an appearance in the last episode. The show gave us some of the sassiest and ‘boss babe’ comebacks unlike any other Whether it was the clothes, the hairstyles or the office cabins, Suits made us want to become a part of their extended work family every time we saw their bond on screen. It has made us laugh, given us some cheeky comebacks and more importantly shown us the true meaning of “family doesn’t always mean blood.” Known as one of the best legal dramas of the decade, Suits came to a heart - warming end with Season 8 on Colors Infinity.





The Big Bang Theory

You’ll probably hear a faint ‘Bazinga’ in Sheldon’s voice if you’ve watched enough of the 12 spectacular seasons of The Big Bang Theory. When four geeky and socially awkward scientists entered our lives about a decade ago, they warmed the hearts of the audience without a doubt. The saga that ended this year after a super successful run, garnered a fan following like no other show went on to break all records with uninterrupted laughter and awkward romance, making us feel like we are a part of their tiny dysfunctional gang. Airing on Comedy Central, the series the show comes to an end with a BIG bang!

Elementary

Growing up, we’ve all had our take on what kind of detective we wanted to be. We’d always pretend to try and find things like they portrayed it on all those detective shows. Elementary, gave us the same thrill and anticipation with a small twist. The infamous Sherlock Holmes and his accomplice – Dr. Joan Watson, work for the New York Police Department as consultants while evading Sherlock’s nemeses. Elementary ended its journey of solving crime and punishing criminals exclusively on AXN.





Mr. Robot

Coming out of nowhere to announce itself as the most crucial show, Mr. Robot was certainly one of the most underrated shows of all time. The Oscar-winning Rami Malek starrer made news on multiple occasions due to an unpredictable and gripping storyline and being current with global issues. Mr. Robot is the tale of Elliot, a brilliant but highly unstable young cyber-security engineer and vigilante hacker who finds himself at a crossroad when a mysterious leader of an underground hacker group recruits him to destroy the firm he is paid to protect. Ending with a massive fan following, the show airing on Colors Infinity, is considered way ahead of its time and is yet so relatable.

Supernatural

Imagine the thrill of watching horror shows but extended into a series and you’ll have your answer - Supernatural. We’ve seen the girls around us swoon over Sam and Dean Winchester no matter how old they are and wondered what’s so special about them. Well, if you’ve watched Supernatural and seen them fight demons, you’ll probably get goosebumps and won’t question the girls again. They have rocked the screen with their charm and acting, As Supernatural comes to an end with the last and final, season 15 on AXN, don’t miss the swoon worthy action scenes.

Orange is the New Black

Defining women power, Orange is the New Black broadened the horizons of the genres normally explored for sitcoms. The concept of how a woman deals with being wrongly accused and sent to prison, appealed to the audience while also bringing into perspective various issues of the society. Bagging 12 Primetime Emmy award nominations and 3 wins, the show became a cult favourite amongst fans. The show aired on Colors Infinity.

Power

It’s time for The Final Betrayal! From the lavish, bustling lanes of New York to the rugged underground world of crime - two alternate realities, one character. This is what critically acclaimed international series, Power vividly showcases, weaving in an engaging and a nail-biting narrative. Combined with jaw-breaking action and multi-dimensional characters, Power has successfully earned a huge fanbase across the globe. You can watch Power S6 only on SonyLIV.