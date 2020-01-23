After a landmark 2019, Vir Das is all set to begin 2020 with an even bigger bang. The actor’s new American primetime show, Fresh Off The Boat is all set to release on January 24. The episode featuring Preity Zinta and him may serve as the foundation for a spin-off series centred on an Indian family in the US, tentatively titled Magic Motor Inn. “Fresh Off The Boat is incredibly funny and the best part of it was working with Preity. In so many ways, it’s been a packed January for me. I have nose-dived into work and it’s look incredibly good so far. This show will further the cause of changing perception of Indians and their stories in America. There is a genuine interest in our heritage and culture, now more than ever before and this show will offer just that - a unique story full of heart.”



In the much-loved show that focuses on a Taiwanese family residing in the US, Zinta and Das will be seen as an Indian couple. In an earlier interview, Vir had said,“Preity is a crackling actress. She has been doing this for a long time, so the experience she brought to the table was valuable. With a material like this, our primary job was to be funny and she got that right.”



Rachna Fruchbom, who has frequently penned episodes of Fresh Off The Boat, has written the spin-off. 20th Century Fox Television will produce it. Fruchbom will also serve as the executive producer on Magic Motor Inn, along with Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar.

Fresh Off The Boat airs on ABC in the US. Zinta is best known in Bollywood for films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Veer Zaara, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Koi... Mil Gaya, among others. Her last release back home was 2018’s Bhaiaji Superhit. Das most recently featured in ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier and his Amazon Prime show Jestination Unknown.