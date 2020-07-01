The psychological crime thriller follows the journey of a desperate father Avinash Sabharwal (Abhishek Bachchan) and his wife (Nithya Menen) as they delve into the case of their kidnapped daughter

The trailer of Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen-starrer Breathe: Into The Shadows released earlier today. Created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the psychological crime thriller follows the journey of a desperate father Avinash Sabharwal (Abhishek Bachchan) and his wife (Nithya Menen) as they delve into the case of their kidnapped daughter, Siya.

As the couple get closer to the truth, the kidnapper’s unusual demands place them in a series of grievous situations.

The 12-part series will also Amit Sadh, reprising his award-winning role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant, who will find himself in a chaotic world of lies, deceit and mind games as he investigates the murders committed by Avinash. But, how far will Avinash go to save his daughter is yet to be seen.



Created and directed by Mayank Sharma, the show has been deftly written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank Sharma.

Streams on Amazon Prime Video on July 10.