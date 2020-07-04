Eight films and shows to look forward to on OTT platforms in the month of July

1. MAFIA







MAFIA will feature six former college friends that will come together after an unprecedented halt of five years in their friendship. It is set in the backdrop of quaint dark jungles of Jharkhand with its centre story revolving around a reunion party that is brewing with fun, intimacy, hatred and past betrayal. MAFIA will toggle viewers with the actual game’s narrative and tactic on to the lives of six friends (players) turning this mystery drama into a faint psychological thriller. Will they have to confront and pay for their lies? Or will the players catch the mafia?



Directed by Birsa Dasgupta, the show will feature Namit Das as Nitin, Tanmay Dhanania as Rishi, Isha M Saha as Ananya, Anindita Bose as Neha and Madhurima Roy as Tanya in pivotal roles. The show is created by Rohan Ghose and Aritra Sen.



Streams on Zee5 on July 10

2. Breathe: Into The Shadows





A 6-year old girl is kidnapped by a mysterious masked man, who demands an unusual ransom. To save his daughter, Dr. Avinash Sabharwal (Abhishek Bachchan) must kill someone! Meanwhile, Kabir Sawant (Amit Sadh) continues his pursuit for justice in the hostile environment of the Delhi Crime branch. A chaotic world of lies, deceit and mind games opens when Kabir is given charge of the investigation, of the murders committed by Avinash. How far will Avinash go to find his missing daughter?

This show marks the digital debut of Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen.

Streams on Amazon Prime on July 10

3. Undekhi





A startling edgy crime thriller set in the heartland, ‘Undekhi’ is inspired by true events. Directed by Ashish R. Shukla, the show brings together a strong ensemble cast of Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Surya Sharma, Harsh Chaya, Abhishek Chauhan, Ayn Zoya, Ankur Rathi, Apeksha Porwal and Aanchal Singh.

Streams on SonyLIV on July 10



4. Fake or Not

In its bid to support the United Nations’ ‘Share Verified’ campaign to help fight the battle against misinformation, Flipkart Video is launching a new show titled. ‘Fake or Not’. It will be hosted by Mallika Dua.



Launching on July 6 on Flipkart Video

5. Virgin Bhanupriya





The story revolves around Bhanupriya (Urvashi Rautela), a conservative girl who decides to lose her virginity but fails in her every attempt. A soothsayer predicts that it is an impossible task, but will she finally be able to overcome the bad luck? Or break the rules of attraction to find ‘The Right One’? Well, an astrologer has a solution to her agony.



The star cast includes Urvashi Rautela who will be making her digital debut with ZEE5, in a candid and coy avatar alongside Gautam Gulati as her love interest. The film is directed by Ajay Lohan and produced by Shreyans Mahendra Dhariwal.



Steams on Zee5 on July 16

6. Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai Season 3 (remaining episodes)

Love, relationships, marriage… one emotion, many names, many strings attached to it. But what happens when Poonam, Ananya and Rohit don’t want to adhere to it. Or they want to adhere to it but there are strings attached to it that get everything complexes in their lives. Starring Ronit Roy, Mona Singh and Gurdeep Kohli in pivotal roles.



Streaming on ALTBalaji and Zee5



7. Avrodh



Avrodh is inspired from the September 2016 Uri attacks and is based on a chapter from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh’s book ‘India’s Most Fearless’. The series features an incredible star cast of Amit Sadh, Neeraj Kabi, Darshan Kumar, Vikram Gokhale, Anant Mahadevan and Madhurima Tuli.

To release on SonyLIV