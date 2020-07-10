His boyish charm was replaced by a rugged look and intense expressions for the portrayal of inspector Kabir Sawant in season 1 of Breathe, a show by Amazon Prime Video. In season 2, Breathe: Into The Shadows, actor Amit Sadh reprises the role, which is a lot more intense. “The Kabir Sawant you saw in season 1 was a protector and a troubled alcoholic. But when duty calls, he turns up to serve justice in his own way. In season 2, the world is new, and we reveal a lot more about Kabir’s personality,” says the actor.



Grey matter

In season 1, Amit was cast opposite R Madhavan. In the new season, he teams up with Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen. For someone who started his career with films such as Kai Po Che, Guddu Rangeela and Running Shaadi, in which he played lighter roles, Amit’s transformation as the tough cop is noteworthy.



The actor says it’s his inquisitiveness that drew him to the genre and to play this role. “I have an inclination towards human psychology and the human brain. I am intrigued by what goes on in the mind and how the human brain survives. I feel I can do justice to roles in such stories. A series like Breathe shows how a damaged character like Kabir can be a protector, and it also depicts how someone with a high IQ and low EQ can be a psychopath. The uncertainty and unpredictability of the stories attract me to this genre,” explains Amit.



This July, the actor will also be seen in the film Shakuntala Devi on Amazon PrimeVideo. Next, he plays one of the leads in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s ensemble film Yaara on Zee5 and will appear in the web series Avrodh on Sony LIV. The actor shares that he is secure with the roles he has bagged in his career so far. What’s impressive is that, though he was in quite a lot of multi-starrer films, Amit has always managed to stand out. According to the actor, that is because he is committed to his art and not to the star persona that comes with fame. “The fundamental problem with stars in India who are great actors and performers is that they let their star status come into play. I realised that this is not something I will do,” he explains.



Life in-between

It’s been over a decade since he debuted as an actor, starting with television and then transitioning to films, but Amit has never been the kind to wear his celebrity status on his sleeve. His posts on Instagram are unlike updates by many other Bollywood actors who think through every communication that’s shared on social media. Amit’s posts are usually about his life off-camera. His three pet dogs feature in most of the posts. “They are like my kids,” he says, adding, “The English Mastiff is named Liam, the Rottweiler is called Coca and the French Bulldog is Brando. Coca is my favourite. It was my dad who introduced me to horses and dogs.” It’s quite evident from the images on his timeline that the actor also spends a lot of his time with his bikes.



His first bike was bought at the age of 18 but Amit had started riding a Bullet when he was a teenager in school. Though he refuses to share how many bikes he has today, he says, “I have quite a few, but I don’t show off. Right now, my favourites are the Ducati Hypermotard and Ducati Multistrada. In December last year, I rode in America on my Ducati Multistrada 1260S. I also do a lot of track racing at the Buddh International Circuit in Delhi. The Ducati Panigale V4 is one of the best sports bikes for track. I have planned many road trips this year. The first ride I want to go on is from Delhi to Ladakh as a tribute to the Indian army but I am waiting for permissions.”

Quick takes

Which is your favourite crime thriller (apart from your own)?

I like Mind Hunter. I like how the FBI studies criminals and discovers what triggers the criminals to do what they do.



What’s your favourite outdoor activity?

I love mountaineering, rock climbing and riding.



If not an actor, what would you have been?

I would have been a guard in an animal sanctuary and prevented animal poaching.



Anything you want to complete before the end of this year?

Nothing. I like life incomplete.



What does being a celebrity mean to you?

Being a celebrity is a curse. I don’t understand the word celebrity. I am an actor and I am an artiste.



What’s your take on being famous?

I didn’t become an actor to become famous. It is just a byproduct of my work. I am glad that people recognise me now for my job.



How would you like to describe yourself?

I’d like to be described as a modern-day Robin Hood.



