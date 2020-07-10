That axing of the series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina came as quite the shocker to fans of the show. Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa dropped a bombshell regarding the planned future of the Archie Comics-based series, saying that it would conclude on Netflix with the upcoming Part 4.

Thank you for all the love, #sabrinanetflix fans. Part Four is our best yet and Part Five, “Witch War,” would’ve been AMAZING. To be continued in the pages of #CAOS comic book... pic.twitter.com/wNvTfxYNfX — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) July 10, 2020

However, it was not before he shared some deets about what Part 5 could have been. "Thank you for all the love, Sabrina fans," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote on Twitter. "Part 4 is our best yet and Part 5, 'Witch War,' would've been AMAZING." Attached to the tweet was a promotional image carrying the trademark style of artist Robert Hack, evidently meant to tease the scrapped Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 5.

The image features Sabrina herself alongside Harvey Kinkle, Nicolas Scratch, Theo Putnam and Roz Walker, as well as the Riverdale gang of Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Veronica Lodge, Betty Cooper and Cheryl blossom. The image reads, "The witches of Riverdale are coming."

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman, Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle, Michelle Gomez as Mary Wardwell/Madam Satan, Jaz Sinclair as Rosalind Walker, Lachlan Watson as Theo Putnam, Gavin Leatherwood as Nicholas Scratch, Tati Gabrielle as Prudence Blackwood, Chance Perdomo as Ambrose Spellman, Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman, Richard Coyle as Faustus Blackwood and Miranda Otto as Zelda Spellman. Parts 1-3 are streaming now on Netflix. Part 4 is expected to arrive sometime this fall.