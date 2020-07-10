A new interactive quiz show will see Bollywood celebrities asking their fans lesser-known facts about themselves, like their favourite food, childhood crushes and secret talents. Titled Super Fan, it will be host by film critic Anupama Chopra and see celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Commenting on the show, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently completed 20 years in Bollywood, said, “I think all of us celebrities are known by our fans. I strongly believe that I am what I am because of my fans. I am so happy that I have been able to connect with all my fans and it has been great that I got this opportunity for us to get to know each other better, through this show. I hope many people are able to get the answers to all my questions right and I also hope that there is not just one, but many Super Fans of Bebo!”

Stating that she loves all her fans, the new girl in tinsel-town, Ananya Panday said, “I hope my fans have fun finding out more about me. I want to thank them for all the love and affection I have received. To me, they are all my Super Fans and I love them.”

Participants will get a week’s time to submit their answers and all winners stand a chance to win prizes every week. However, the title is reserved for only one contender who answers all the questions correctly and the winner will get to speak to his/her favourite Bollywood actor or receive a personalised message from them.

Streams on Flipkart Video, July 10 onwards