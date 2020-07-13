This year Comic-Con Internation is set to go virtual and the schedule for Comic-Con@Home that goes on from July 22 to 26 has been released.

The digital event replaces the annual San Diego Comic-Con, the largest fan convention in North America. The program includes a panel for the final season of The 100, the 30th anniversary of Teenage Mutant Nina Turtles, along with a variety of other events.

Very few films are touted to be at the event, and the biggest showcase on the roster will be Bill and Ted Face the Music, for which Keanu Reeves will be part of the panel. The actor will also be on the 15th anniversary reunion panel for the Constantine film.

Favourites at Hall H, while Marvel has not announced any big presentations, they will be there to live-stream panels and presentations on upcoming comics, including X-Men, Spider-Man, Green Goblin and more. A special Marvel documentary series called Marvel 616 for Disney Plus is also set to make an appearance.

Every panel found on the schedule comes with a YouTube link that will go live when the panel starts, allowing fans at home to tune in to the festivities.

Check out the full schedule is here.