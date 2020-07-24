The cast of Mirzapur is all masked up and ready to shoot. It seems like Amazon Prime is all set to release their tentpole show, Mirzapur's second season which was due to hit the platform this year. After the cast posted a series of photos on their social media announcing the restart of their dubbing sessions, recently leading man Ali Fazal posted a picture of the cast together.

Working remotely all through the lockdown, this is the first time the cast reunited in full strength for the dub session. Besides key members of the cast including Shweta Tripathi Sharma, the actors were also joined by people from the production team. The actors ensured that they practiced social distancing all through.

Speaking about it, Ali said, “We had dubbed a few episodes before the lockdown so we picked up mid-way. It was great to be back because this has been an unusually long break. We shot for the show long back so it took us some time getting back into the groove. Each actor usually comes individually but the one time we met was when our times clashed. The studios are on point about their hygiene so it allows one artist at a time. So we walked into a pre-sanitised studio. The instructions are given on the other side. Dubbing is a system that was already an isolated job.”

One of the platform’s most loved shows, the actor says that the pressure is now building. “We were always the underdogs and there was always immense love from the audience. But now the show is considerably delayed because of the circumstances posed by the pandemic. Through the lockdown, fans have been after us. We can feel the eyes on us and I hope the audience is a little generous. Such great content has come out in the last year that I will be very proud of being part of Amazon’s legacy.”

Though the fear of the pandemic looms large on most especially after two A-list stars of the industry-tested positive with COVID-19. But Fazal says there’s no scope for fear. “I am rather happy about going to work. We cannot fall prey to fear or that’s the end of us as we know it. Nothing can come out of fear. We need to be smart, healthy, and simply cautious.”

The show’s primary shooting was wrapped up in Benaras in August last year and is looking at a release this year, as confirmed by the platform head - Aparna Purohit - to mid-day in an earlier interview.