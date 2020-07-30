It's that time of the year again. Award season is round the corner and there simply aren't enough awards to recognise all that acting talent. Now that the season has kicked off with The Emmy nominations, we take a look at the biggest oversights and snubs this year.

Ben Odenkirk for Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul has been an Emmy staple for years, and Ben Odenkirk has always snagged an individual nomination for every season so far — which is why it is all the more shocking to see him left off this year's list of nominees.

Rhea Seehorn for Better Call Saul

The most recent season of the Better Call Saul saw Rhea Seehorn turn her role as attorney Kim Wexler into Emmy-worthy work. Despite recognition from other industry awards bodies, she's been snubbed by the Emmys yet again.

Nicole Kidman for Big Little Lies

A past winner, the Big Little Lies star was nowhere to be found among the Outstanding Drama Actress nominees.

Al Pacino for Hunters

Legendary Oscar winner and two-time Emmy winner, Al Pacino hit the small screen with his first TV series role in Amazon’s Hunters. While the actor managed to snare a lot of Nazis, he couldn’t snag any TV Academy appreciation.

Reese Witherspoon for Big Little Lies, The Morning Show and Little Fire Everywhere

Rounding out the almost total shutout of BLL this year, this Oscar winner also was empty-handed for her The Morning Show and Little Fires Everywhere roles.

Josh O'Connor for The Crown

While the new cast of the Netflix's royal drama did snag several nominations, a glaring omission was Josh O'Connor, who played a young Prince Charles. The real Prince Charles carries a lot of baggage as a character, O'Connor's ability to create a sympathetic, complicated character was nothing short of impressive.

Christine Baranski for The Good Fight

Christine Baranski was nominated six times in the supporting actress category for playing Diane Lockhart on The Good Wife, but after landing her own much-deserved spin-off, the Emmys have totally ignored her.

Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale

Elisabeth Moss has been nominated for both of the previous seasons of The Handmaid's Tale, even won the best actress in a drama prize in 2017. Her exclusion this year is surprising

Jane Lynch for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel has one of the deepest benches in the Emmy race right now, with acting nominations in every eligible category. And yet, one cast member got overlooked: Jane Lynch, whose Sophie Lennon went deliciously off-the-rails in season three, but not enough to snag a nomination.

Sir Patrick Stewart for Star Trek: Picard

This knight of the realm returned to the role of the Starfleet legend in CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Picard after almost 20 years, yet voter phasers stunned with no nomination.