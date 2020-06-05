The trailer for Aarya, which marks Sushmita Sen's return to the screen, dropped today! The web series is directed by Ram Madhvani, who previously helmed Neerja. The series will also feature Chandrachur Singh

Close to two and a half minutes, the trailer follows the story of a normal, happy family, where the lead character of Aarya (Sushmita Sen) leaves everything to follow the man of her dreams. But nothing is as it seems. "When her world suddenly turns upside down, will #Aarya become the very thing she hated?

How far will she go to survive and protect her family?"

Speaking at the trailer launch, Sushmita said, “I was ready to beg for the role after I read the script. Life me pehli baar workshop karae mujhse (I did workshops for the first time in my life). It is the courage of human being - it is not about being a man or a woman.”

Aarya is a remake of the Dutch series Penoza and premiers on Hotstar on June 19.