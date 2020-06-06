Actor Rajesh Kareer who has appeared in television soaps such as Begusarai and CID, and in films such as Mangal Pandey and Agnipath 2, had appealed to people through a video on social media to help him financially.

The actor has now posted a new video on Facebook, asking people to stop depositing money because he has enough in his account. The actor says in the video, "I am pleading, please don’t deposit more money in my account as I feel I have received more than I am worthy of. It feels like all of India came out to support me and has blessed me and my family. I am not in such a bad state now. I am grateful to all my Facebook friends and all citizens of India who came forward to help me. I am extremely grateful to everyone."

Watch video here.

In the earlier video posted on Sunday, the actor had said he was in dire need of money. "I want to make a humble request to you to contribute Rs 300-400 if you can. If you can help with this much… I don’t know when shoots will resume or if I will get any work. Life has come to a standstill and I am unable to understand anything. I want to live."

The television industry has been hit hard due to the lockdown and many artistes haven't been paid. In fact, an unemployed actor, Manmeet Grewal, took his own life.

Rajesh's co-actor from Begusarai, Shivangi Joshi had earlier contributed Rs 10,000 to help him.