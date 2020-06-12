The first look of Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Breathe: Into The Shadows

The second season of Amazon Originals’ Breathe will release on July 10 on Amazon Prime Video. Called Breathe: Into The Shadows, the psychological crime thriller will see Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen making their digital on-screen debut. The series will also feature Amit Sadh reprising his role of senior inspector Kabir Sawant.

While the first season revolved around a question ‘how far will you go to protect the one you love?’ and saw R Madhavan and Amit Sadh engaging in an ultimate cat and mouse game, the first look released today comes with another intriguing statement - “she lies into the shadows waiting to be found”.

Here’s the first look:



Written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank Sharma, the series has been directed by Mayank Sharma and produced by Abundantia Entertainment. "While each character in the show has its own story to tell, viewers will discover just how intriguingly these storylines eventually get interwoven. With this new chapter, I am excited to take viewers on a new roller-coaster journey of emotions and thrills that will leave you gasping for breath,” says director Mayank Sharma.

Needless to say, the first season kept us hooked with the storyline and the stellar performances. Will the second season be equally good? Only time will tell.