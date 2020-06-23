The iconic sitcom 30 Rock will be pulling multiple episodes from all available streaming services due to their racially insensitive content. The episodes were pulled at the request of NBCUniversal executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock.

“As we strive to do the work and do better in regards to race in America, we believe that these episodes featuring actors in race-changing makeup are best taken out of circulation,” Fey wrote in a letter to the platforms that streamed or sold 30 Rock. “I understand now that ‘intent’ is not a free pass for white people to use these images. I apologize for pain they have caused. Going forward, no comedy-loving kid needs to stumble on these tropes and be stung by their ugliness. I thank NBCUniversal for honoring this request.”

Four episodes, including two featuring Jane Krakowski’s Jenna character in blackface, were removed a week ago.

The 30 Rock news comes two weeks after WarnerMedia’s HBO Max platform removed Gone With the Wind from the newly launched service. Amazon is currently weighing whether or not to take down or edit episodes of The Dukes of Hazzard, which features the racist Confederate flag in every episode.

