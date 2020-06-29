Actor Vinny Arora who has worked in a number of TV series including Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Do Dil Ek Jaan, Udaan and others makes her debut on the digital platform with Pati Patni Aur Woh, a horror-comedy. The 28-year-old actor will be seen in an absolutely different avatar, reprising the role of a controlling wife. Tollywood actor Riya Sen and Anant Vidhaat will also be seen in the story that was shot in Mathura. Hear it from the bubbly actor:

How was it exploring the genre of horror-comedy with Pati Patni Aur Woh?

It was so much fun!!! Also a pleasant break from the usual drama that I have been a part of.





Tell us about your character in the series and how challenging it was?

My character is that of a controlling wife and it was rather difficult because that’s not who I am in real life. I was also worried that it might look over the top or monotonous but thankfully the reviews have been good. My producers and director were happy with my performance and that gave me confidence.



Are you a fan of horror films?

Not really, but I have grown to like them because of my husband Dheeraj. He loves that genre.



Which is your favourite horror film/series?

Exorcism of Emily Rose forever gives me goosebumps.