The much-awaited Friends reunion special is being delayed. According to reports, the special was set to be filmed next Monday and Tuesday on the show's iconic and former home at Stage 24 of the Warner Bros.

With the current global situation, the production is the latest to be hit and may be delayed until May. Representatives for HBO Max and producers Warner Bros. TV have not yet commented on the delay.

The project was officially greenlit last month, after weeks of speculation. The unscripted reunion special will feature stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, as well as series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman. Sources say that the cast, who all negotiated together, will earn more than double their former per-episode fee for the reunion and be paid between $2.5 million and $3 million for the special. The cast famously renegotiated their salaries together during the show's original run to earn a then-historic $1 million per episode of the comedy.

The Friends delay follows the suspension of the filming of all Netflix, Disney and Universal Pictures live-action movies, including Mission: Impossible 7 and The Matrix 4, as well as daily television shows.