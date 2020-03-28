Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday announced that Doordarshan will retelecast iconic shows Ramayana and Mahabharat from Saturday on public demand.



"Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting to retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow in DD National. One episode in morning 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., another in the evening 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.," Javdekar tweeted.



'Ramayana' is an Indian historical-drama epic television series, which aired during 1987-1988, created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar.



The show was a television adaptation of the ancient Indian Hindu epic of the same name and is primarily based on Valmiki's Ramayan and Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas.

'Mahabharat', based on the eponymous epic, first aired in 1988 and was a show that made many actors attain iconic status.



DD National also said that on public demand, amid the 21-day lockdown, it will broadcast Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan from Saturday.

As India prepared for a 21-day lockdown to contain the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Twitter was flooded with messages from across the nation asking for reruns of 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat' on DD.