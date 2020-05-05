Mumbai, May 5 (IANS): Betaal, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's new web series as producer, is set for a May 24 release.



Betaal is a horror-thriller written and directed by Patrick Graham, who had previously directed Ghoul. The show is co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan.



"The series has been shot extensively in India, especially in Mumbai, Lonavala and Khandala as it revolves around fictional Indian folklore, the series will definitely be genre-bending in terms of horror content with some incredible VFX and prosthetics work," said a source.



The project is a collaboration between SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix, SK Global and Blumhouse Productions, the banner that is known for its Hollywood horror productions as Paranormal Activity and Insidious.



The first look of the series has been unveiled.



"Here's 1st look of #Betaal, our upcoming horror-thriller web series, starring @ItsViineetKumar, @AahanaKumra & directed by #PatrickGraham, @iamnm. Produced by @RedChilliesEnt @gaurikhan @_GauravVerma, it premieres May 24 on @NetflixIndia @iamsrk @VenkyMysore @blumhouse SKGlobal," read a tweet by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Betaal (Photo: IANS)