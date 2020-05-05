Gritty, gory, gruesome. The trailer of Anushka Sharma’s web series production debut, Paatal Lok, promises that the new Amazon Prime series offers all this and more.

To announce the trailer of the upcoming crime drama, the Sui Daga actress took to social media, tweeting: “#PaatalLok ke dwaar khul chuke hain, kya aap paatal lok mein pravesh karne ke liye tayyar ho?” (The doors of underworld are open. Are you ready to walk in through those doors?)

The video offers a sneak peek into the world of Paatal Lok, where an honest yet volatile cop is put on a high-profile case that involves an eminent journalist. Four suspects, some with serious criminal records, are nabbed in connection with an assassination. But nothing is as it seems!

With clips of murders, police brutality, betrayal and more, the crime-drama spins a tale of crime and corruption.

“It has been our consistent endeavour to disrupt Indian entertainment space with breakthrough content.” Karnesh Ssharma, Anushka’s brother and producing partner, said in a statement. “This year, as Clean Slate Filmz completes 5 years, we are happy to announce our upcoming Amazon Original Series Paatal Lok, in association with Amazon Prime Video. The show has been a labour of love, and I hope audiences across the globe experience the same joy we did creating it!”

The show stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Abhishek Banerjee, Jagjeet Sandhu and Aasif Khan.

Watch the trailer here: