Shot extensively in Kolkata and other parts of Bengali, upcoming Hindi web-series, SIN, directed by Arunava Khasnobis, seems to have all the right ingredients of an investigation drama including sex, drugs, and deep criminal conspiracies and holds the promise of depicting an assertive blend of crime detection, raw fantasy, and millennial lifestyle.

The series, also dubbed in Bengali will be releasing on Addatimes on May 8 and stars Aryan D Roy, Sweta Misra and Lakshya Punjabi in the lead.

Poster of web series SIN

The logo of the series signifies an unending loop of sins, while the red interior signifies blood, it also features a fictional alchemic symbol called Blood Rune. The logo overall signifies a murderous rage under the influence of the seven deadly sins.

Aryan D Roy in SIN

The story revolves around the mysterious death of a young girl in the hills, which triggers a suspicious investigation that reveals the whereabouts of a high-profile organised crime in Kolkata, involving drugs, sex-trafficking and murders. While a reluctant police officer meanders through the maze of missing clues and a troubled past, a young couple gets entangled into a journey to explore their carnal fantasies. The exploration reveals a dark secret leaving both the couple and the police officer disoriented and at the brink of collapse.

Lakshya Punjabi and Sweta Misra in SIN

"SIN is an investigation drama shot originally in Hindi and the story is built with a fast pace narrative involving quick plot twists with the parallel development of the investigation and build-up of a crime. The uniqueness of the series lies in its story and a tight script. While the script did demand intense intimate scenes, the audience will surely appreciate the aesthetics and weaving of the same into the story," feels Arunava.

Sweta Misra in SIN

Shot over eight months, the series also has two original songs and has been shot on over 30 locations, primarily in and around Kolkata.

For Arunava Khasnobis, 38, SIN is his maiden web series project. His second movie Borsorgo, which released in 2018 was critically acclaimed in several international film festivals.