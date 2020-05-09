The most unconventional bromance is that between Leonard and Sheldon from the hit American sitcom The Big Bang Theory. The two even connect better with each other’s mothers than they do with their own. We pick out the funniest "mommy" moments from the show:



1. The first time Dr. Hofstadter visits

In season 2, Leonard’s mother, Beverly Hofstadter, visits Leonard in Sheldon and his apartment. This is the first time that we see how similar Sheldon is to her. Sheldon finds Beverly fascinating and thinks that Leonard had the childhood that he wanted for himself. He seems to have developed quite the rapport with Dr. Hofstadter and is very comfortable around her, as is Beverly. On the contrary, Leonard is having a hard time accepting how alike Sheldon is to his mother and how connected they seem in such a short span.



2. Leonard resorts to calling Sheldon’s Mother when things get out of hand

Early in the series, we get to see how comfortable Leonard is to reach out to Sheldon’s mother if handling Sheldon becomes tough. In Season 1, he calls her to sort out Sheldon’s feud with his new boss that got him fired. Then again in Season 2, Leonard encourages Penny to call Sheldon’s mom when Sheldon banishes her from their home. This goes to show how he connects to Mary Cooper and isn’t afraid to show it.



3. When the two mothers meet

Mary Cooper and Dr. Beverly Hofstadter finally meet in The Maternal Combustion. The two very different women start out as civil, but later quickly come to clash as Beverly insults and belittles Mary's strict religious beliefs, and Mary in turn mocks Beverly's cold attitude and her parenting style. However, after some time apart to cool down, Mary decides to forgive Beverly for her indifferent ways, and Beverly realizes that there is more than one way to raise a child. The two mothers make up as they show the world how different every parenting style can be.



4. Leonard and Penny’s Wedding

As Leonard and Penny gear up to renew their vows to each other, Sheldon invites his mother to the wedding without consulting the couple. As Sheldon and Amy pick up Mrs. Cooper from the airport, she admits that she’s always had a special place in her heart for Leonard, since he took care of Sheldon all these years. Upon hearing that Leonard’s mother Beverly will also be there, she immediately becomes conscious and a little uncomfortable but doesn’t turn back either since she is to attend Leonard’s Wedding.



5. When Beverly announces her divorce

In season 3, Beverly visits Leonard during Christmas and announces that she will be divorcing his father since the latter cheated on her with a waitress. In the series of questions asked by Leonard, Beverly has to go back to Sheldon to ask about the details of the dates, implying how he knows more about Leonard’s parents and even his dead pet than Leonard himself. Shows how often Sheldon and Mrs. Hofstadter talk as compared to her conversations with her own son.



Tune in to Comedy Central on May 10, 1pm onwards to watch handpicked episodes of the sitcom