Netflix dropped the trailer of its upcoming horror-thriller series Betaal, co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

The story is set in a remote village, which quickly becomes the arena of a breathless battle when a two-century-old East India Company Colonel, infected with the Betaal's curse, and his battalion of blood-thirsty zombie redcoats are released from their tomb - attacking anything with a pulse. With the CIPD (Counter Insurgency Police Department) forces pitted against the undead army, hapless civilians are trapped in a gripping, edge-of-your-seat conflict.

Betaal is created, directed and written by Patrick Graham, co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan and co-written by Suhani Kanwar. Starring Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai, Jitendra Joshi, Jatin Goswami, Manjiri Pupala, and Syna Anand, the series guarantees a nail-biting, gripping battle that will keep you hooked, while it explores age-old secrets and ideologies that live to this day.

Talking about Betaal, Patrick Graham comments, “After Ghoul, I wanted to create a different kind of horror series, which was more action-packed and accessible. The concept of a cursed mountain containing an ancient spirit takes inspiration from Indian mythology, and it's about time we saw some zombie redcoats in popular fiction! The series weaves its own ghost story to give backing to the action and suspense that then follows. Netflix has always been supportive and nurturing towards creativity and I love working with them. I hope there is enough horror, suspense, shocks and, above all, strong characters to keep the audience hooked right up until the very end. You can expect some blood, some guts, and a lot of drama and emotion that should provide an exciting binge-session for everyone at home!”

The series is available for streaming on May 24, 2020.