When the Bronx Zoo announced that their four-year-old Malayan tiger tested positive for COVID-19, it triggered a new wave of panic. The world was shocked to learn that animals too can be victim of this pandemic. This raised a number of questions - how much can the novel corona virus affect animals like tiger? Does that mean our national animal is in danger? How do we save them? What about pets?

To give more insight into the subject, Dave Salmoni, Animal Planet’s big cat expert is here with a brand new show The Zoo: Covid-19 and Animals. Salmoni will be seen speaking with a wide spectrum of experts from the World Health Organization to wildlife biologists and veterinarians to uncover how the virus affects animals and how pet owners can keep their pets and family safe.

“We are at war with this disease and so we get down to the nitty gritty, and discuss practical questions about daily lives with our pets. We know animals do play a role in this pandemic, and when it comes to our pets, we have to take care of them like any other member of our family.” offers Salmoni.

The Zoo: Covid-19 and Animals premieres on 17th May at 1 PM and at 8 PM, only on Animal Planet, Animal Planet HD and on recently launched Discovery Plus app