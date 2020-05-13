It's the latest show on Eros Now. But it's quite different from all the other shows that the entertainment company has produced or has hosted on its platform. A Viral Wedding - Made In Lockdown, starring Shreya Dhanwanthary and Amol Parashar, has been entirely shot by the actors in their homes.

The eight-episode series is a complete online creation. All the actors have shot their portions on either their phones of GoPro cameras, and the Eros Now team has virtually edited and worked on post-production. A Viral Wedding follows Rishabh and Nisha's story. The couple who is about to get married has to change their plans, courtesy the unprecedented lockdown. The series is a light-hearted take on how the bride and groom plan their wedding online and the consequences that follow.





Ridhima Lulla

Ridhima Lulla, chief content officer, Eros Group, says they were thinking of ways to entertain and connect with their audience at a time like this and it led to the production of these A Viral Wedding. "It is the first series to be conceptualised, created and executed completely during the lockdown. It is helmed by Raj and DK, the creators of Stree and Family Man. We had collaborated with them before on Go Goa Gone, so we trusted the team and their concept. It's written and directed by Shreya who is also acting in it. She has brought to life a very real scenario, in a very original, charming manner that is relatable and has a big emotional connect with people all over the world," explains Ridhima.

Although its uncertain when the lockdown will end, and film production will resume, Eros Now has a line-up of interesting originals and films that they plan to produce in the next few months. Ridhima says, "The highly anticipated Flesh, created by Siddharth Anand, starring Swara Bhaskar is coming up."

A Viral Wedding is streaming on Eros Now