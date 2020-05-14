Isn't a limited series or mini-series a perfect hybrid of a two-hour movie and a much longer TV show? For people who do not have a lot of time in hand or patience, mini-series just serve the purpose. Afterall you can indulge in a series that fully develops complex characters and their relationships with each other and drives it to its logical conclusion, all in a limited time span. If you have nodded your head so far, here's a list of 10 mini-series you can binge-watch in just under a day:

1. I Know This Much Is True

Based on the bestselling novel by Wally Lamb, written and directed by Derek Cianfrance, and starring Mark Ruffalo, this limited series follows Dominick Birdsey as he struggles to care for his twin brother, Thomas, while discovering the truth about his own family history.

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium

2. Taj Mahal 1989

This web-series provides touch and feel of different emotions from different eras. Stories of different couples include Akhtar (Neeraj Kabi) and SaritaBaig (Geetanjali Kulkarni), who are teachers and how they go along bringing their love come alive again. Rashmi Malik (Anshul Chauhan), a physics student, and Dharam (Paras Priyadarshan) are a couple madly in love and as they go along their relationship, many challenges come their way. Something to watch out for to understand what kind of love do you relate to?

Streaming on Netflix

3. Firsts Season 2

After a successful season 1 of India’s first Instagram web-series titled ‘Firsts’, the second season brings to action a new age lockdown love story of a couple who stumble upon each other on a dating app. Played by a real-life couple, Kriti Vij (Tanya) and Pranay Manchanda (Aman), the series captures all unique moments of this virtual relationship from their First compliment, to their first date. This will make you feel blessed to have your loved ones around you or if not you value them even more. The show will just make you adore your relationship with your partner amid this lockdown!

Streaming on Dice Media

4. The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye

Sunny Kaushal starrer The Forgotten Army is a truly epic war series about the Indian soldiers from the Azad Hind Fauj who marched 3,884 kms from Singapore to Delhi to free their country from British. Led by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, they fought against their size and scale but were labelled by the then ruling establishment as traitors. Experience an action-packed series recreate this momentous juncture in history

Streaming on Amazon Prime

5. Escape at Dannemora

Based on the 2015 Clinton Correctional Facility escape, the show chronicles the story of a federal prison employee who becomes romantically involved with two inmates and helps them escape. Directed by Ben Stiller, the series stars Benicio del Toro, Patricia Arquette and Paul Dano and has received numerous awards

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium

6. Hostel Daze

Amidst the routine chaos, it’s time to recall old good hostel days! Through the adventures of four friends, the series tries to capture the hostel-culture (or its lack thereof) of an engineering college.

Streaming on Amazon Prime

7. Sharp Objects

This multi awar winning show is based on Gillian Flynn’s novel of the same name, this series tells the story of reporter Camille Preaker, who returns to her hometown to cover the murder of two preteens following a stay in a psychiatric hospital. The series stars Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson.

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium

8. Operation MBBS

Operation MBBS captures a beautiful slice of four MBBS students’ lives and Ayush plays the central role in this web-series. These young scholars make their way to one of the best MBBS colleges in the country and they eventually become the greatest of friends, navigating through the trials and tribulations of becoming a doctor. Ayush stars alongside divas Sarah Hashmi and Anshul Chauhan in the lead roles. The web-series begins with showing Ayush as a spoilt brat, who’s forced in tombs by his father and how he transforms from being a careless student to realizing the precious gift of becoming a doctor, forms the crux of Operation MBBS.

Streaming on Dice Media

9. Little Fires Everywhere

Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. Starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere is a must-watch this summer

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium

10. Mrs. America

Starring Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) and the unexpected backlash that forever shifted the political landscape.

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium