After a long time, a crime thriller has kept the audience hooked since day 1. Be it its intriguing posters or the gripping trailer, everything looks promising about this drama that paints a realistic picture of the ruthless class divide that prevails today in the Indian society. The series is out today and if you are looking for reasons to binge-watch this, we can give you five:



1. Honest police officer fighting to become a ‘hero’ for his family

Paatal Lok poignantly illustrates the class inequality in India. It highlights the struggle of an honest policeman, Hathiram played by Jaideep Ahlawat. He strives hard to solve the case of his lifetime and neglects the family in the bargain. While Hathiram learns the value of his family the hard way, he is committed to those he loves the most in this world – his wife and his son. This familial love and the bond make the viewers relate to the protagonist of this crime drama.



2. Critically acclaimed cast and crew

Produced by Anushka Sharma, Paatal Lok is a collaboration of critically acclaimed actors such as Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Swastika Mukherjee and Abhishek Banerjee to name a few.





3. Thought-provoking comment on today’s society

Paatal Lok's dark plot is a scathing commentary on modern-day society. Drawing parallels with the ancient concepts of the Tri-Lok - Swarg Lok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), Paatal Lok (netherworld), it highlights the contrasting realities of the present world. As the mystery unfolds, it will reveal more about the current situation that every citizen of India can relate to.



4. Another masterpiece from the writer of NH10 and Udta Punjab

Amazon Prime Video's Paatal Lok is a much-anticipated series from the mastermind behind the path-breaking films NH10 and Udta Punjab. Sudeep Sharma, who had also written NH10 and co-written Udta Punjab, has created this series.



Also, this is the first-ever association between Amazon Prime Video and Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Films's, which had produced the path-breaking film NH10 and supernatural horror film Pari. And, Paatal Lok takes off from the earlier achievements of the production house and delivers a sleek thriller that enthrals the viewer.



5. Assessment of the role of the media in today’s world

Paatal Lok attempts to present the role of the media and the fact that it is being dictated by the ‘powerful’. It questions the process and onus while revealing the integrity and reality of the media houses.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video