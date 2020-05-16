The 2019 American mystery drama television series Nancy Drew starring Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim and others is now streaming on Voot Select in India. Created by Noga Landau, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage for The CW, the mystery-thriller series is produced by CBS Television Studios, in association with Fake Empire.



Adapted from the popular teen detective book series, the show follows Nancy, a brilliant and instinctive teen detective who solves cases in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay. Season 1 looks at how after her mother's untimely death, Nancy swears off crime-solving. But when a socialite is murdered, the teenager finds herself as a prime suspect in the crime, along with her friends who were present at the scene.

In a conversation about the show, executive producer Noga Landau, throws more light on what to expect from the series.

How would you describe the show Nancy Drew?

The show is a thriller. There is suspense, but there are also funny things that happen and there's tragedy. I think it's a good mix of dark comedy, suspense, thriller, and supernatural aspects too.

What are the overarching themes of the series?

The themes of the show all stem from identity. I think that no matter what, we are always a mystery, even to ourselves. I think that's, ultimately, what Nancy Drew is about. It's always about, you know, how much are you really hiding from people around you and why. Especially this first season is about identity and it's about realizing that you thought you had yourself figured out, but you really didn't know that you were the greatest mystery all along."

How is the supernatural element woven into the story?

There are ghosts in the original Nancy Drew books. There is always a hint of something supernatural. There's always an indication of something going on behind the background that Nancy would have to go after and usually she would figure out it. It could be some dude counterfeiting stuff in a well or something that has nothing to do with ghosts or demons. But in this show, we lean to the fact that there really are ghosts out there and demons down the road.

How will the audience relate to this show?

I think this show is going to be relatable to audiences because we all have to figure ourselves out. We all have to unravel the mysteries that we carry inside ourselves. It's how we grow up. That's why we start the show when Nancy is eighteen because that's the age at which we start to realize, 'Oh, there is so much more to life going on than I thought as a kid and now I'm going to become an adult. I have to figure out all of this complicated stuff.' So yeah, I hope that's what's relatable to the audience.

Now streaming on Voot Select