Days after the finale Batwoman's season one finale, actress Ruby Rose, who plays the titular character, reported that Ruby Rose that she was turning off the bat signal and officially exiting the series.

Given that CW has already renewed the series at the beginning of the year, Warmer Bros will now recast the role for the second season. While Ruby issued a statement that said: “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew, and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles” fans are still perplexed about the decision. Reports suggest that Rose wasn't entirely happy with her time on the show, for two major reasons. The demanding filming schedule that Batwoman required, as well as the show’s Vancouver filming location. Rose allegedly did not adjust well to living there or working the long hours needed to lead a TV drama.

Considering all of these factors, a mutual decision for Rose to depart Batwoman was made.

Though Warner Bros and CW have refused to comment on what caused the exit, they have, in a joint statement confirmed that the role would only be recast with another LGBTQ actor.

Batwoman is the first television show to feature an LGBTQ superhero in the lead.