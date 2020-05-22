Gone are the days where we saw the leading ladies draped in saris and scheming against their mother-in-law, the modern-day women on screen, just like their real-life counterpart, are strong, opinionated, and determined to break the glass ceiling. In recent times, some of these even owned the OTT platform with their power-packed performances.

1. Vartika from Delhi Crime: This Netflix original is based on the true incident of the Nirbhaya rape case which shocked the entire nation. Setting the bar for acting at its very finest, Shefali Shah as Inspector Vartika gave viewers a performance to remember. One can't help but sit back in awe watching the sheer command, screen presence and how her eyes and body language manage to express so much without saying a word. Such was the finesse and sincerity by which Shefali played this role that she became a role model for countless women around the country in no time.

2. Shikha from The Test Case: An ALTBalaji original, The Test Case stars the super-talented and gorgeous actress Nimrat Kaur as Shikha Sharma in the lead role. Donning the role of an applicant trying to be the first female commando in the Indian army, Nimrat went on to receive acclaim and plaudits for this path-breaking role. Watching her challenge the male-dominated academy is nothing short of inspiring to say the very least. Captivating the audience in each and every scene, here’s a show, with a woman as its lead, that will keep you hooked right till the very end.

3. Tara from Made in Heaven: This Amazon Prime Video original takes us through the journey of Tara portrayed by Sobhita Dhulipala who is an ambitious wedding planner. The best part of her character was that she exemplified three qualities that any modern-day woman can relate to – unapologetic, fearless, and practical. With each episode, you see how Tara goes through a roller coaster of emotions as she struggles to strike the perfect balance between her personal and professional life. It’s a show that not just shines the limelight on her, but a host of women.

4. Monica from Code M: This web series by ALTBalaji and ZEE5, stars one of television's most loved actress Jennifer Winget playing the role of Monica, an Indian Army lawyer, as its protagonist. In the centre of a conspiracy plot in a military encounter, Monica surely knows how to pack a punch as a Major while on duty.



5. The sassy girl gang of Four More Shots Please!: This Amazon Prime Video original was made by an all-women crew and perhaps this is the reason behind them getting it right. The series features four girls and all of them, be it Sayani Gupta (Damini Rizvi Roy), Kirti Kulhari (Anjana Menon), VJ Bani (Umang Singh) or Maanvi Gagroo (Siddhi Patel) did absolute justice to their roles. They brought to screen women who are strong, independent and have the courage to own their mistakes.