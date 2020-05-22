If you are in a mood to just sit back, unwind and watch something light over the weekend, binge-watching some light romantic web-series can be a good start. If you are looking for some recommendations, we have a few:

1. Little Things



The story revolves around Kavya Kulkarni (Palkar) and Dhruv Vats (Sehgal), a couple in a live-in relationship in Mumbai. The series progresses with everyday life explored through conversations between the couple, who are figuring out their own life with simultaneously building a life together.



On Netflix (all 3 seasons) and Dice Media (season 1)



2. Baarish



This love story is about a rich Gujarati businessman Anuj and Marathi girl Gauravi who initially find themselves stuck with each other after their families get them to tie the knot. Each episode takes an interesting turn on how their arranged marriage gradually turns into a romantic love affair. Bringing it to screen are actor Sharman Joshi and actress Asha Negi.



Streams on Alt Balaji



3. Permanent Roommates



The story is about a couple who are ready to bond themselves together in marriage after spending three years with each other in a long-distance relationship. But, when the girl (Tanya) gets the marriage jitters, the couple settles for a live-in relationship. What happens after, will it have a happy ending or not? Do they get married eventually? This is something for you to watch. The characters are certain to make you laugh while also creating a space in your heart.



Streams on TVF Play



4. Firsts Season 2



​After a successful Season 1 of Instagram-based web series Firsts, season 2 brings a new age lockdown love story of a couple who stumble upon each other on a dating app. Played by real-life couple Kriti Vij (Tanya) and Pranay Manchanda (Aman), the series captures all unique moments of this virtual relationship from their first compliment, to their first date and is certain to make you feel blessed to have your loved ones around you.



Streams on Dice Media

5. Taj Mahal 1989



With touch and feel of different emotions from different eras, this series is unique in itself. While one love story is between teachers - Akhtar (Neeraj Kabi) and Sarita Baig (Geetanjali Kulkarni), who are married for several years, another is between students - Rashmi Malik (Anshul Chauhan) and Dharam (Paras Priyadarshan), who are young and are madly in love. The series will explore their relationship and the various challenges that they face.



Streams on Netflix