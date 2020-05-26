Popular television actor Arjun Bijlani who lives in an apartment complex in Andheri has self-quarantined along with his family. This comes after one of the domestic servants in his building tested positive for Covid-19. Arjun's building was sealed on Monday.

The actor, who has been in quarantine with his wife and son said, "Somebody's house help on the first floor has been infected. It's a family of doctors. I am on the sixth floor and I am completely quarantined anyways. It was earlier reported in the next building, but now since it’s in our building too, we need to be extra careful."

Quarantining with pets can be a little difficult and the actor who has a dog agrees, "I need to take my dog for a walk (every day), so it's going to be a big task now." The actor has already stocked up on the essentials but he admits that the next 14 days are going to be crucial. He accepts that the COVID situation has been mentally scary for everyone since the beginning, but now that it's in his building he is more worried. "I am more worried now because I have a five-year-old son at home. But, I am going to stay positive and pray that it doesn't affect my family," said the actor.

Though his family has a house help, Arjun and his wife have divided the household chores. He said, "Cooking, cleaning, there are so many things to be done in the house. We have help at home. But my wife and I have divided work on our own. My help takes care of my pet as he is the one who takes my pet for a walk, and sometimes he plays with my son too, so now I need to be extra careful. And we will take extra precautions now, like washing our hands more frequently."

When asked about his mother, Shakti Bijlani, who is staying with his younger brother, the Naagin actor said, "Thank God, I did not get my mother to live with us. She is safe over there. She would have also been at risk otherwise." Arjun lives in the same building compound where Boney Kapoor's staff had tested Corona positive too. Other celebrities who live in the building include Karishma Tanna and Tabu.