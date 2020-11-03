Salman Khan who appears every weekend to take up the Bigg Boss participants to task in Weekend Ka Vaar is facing the heat of the netizens. Khan is being slammed for handling the nepotism debate all wrong and for scolding singer Rahul Vaidya in the show.

Khan touched upon the nepotism debate that was simmering in the house between Rahul Vaidya and Jaan Kumar Sanu. The two young singers have been at loggerheads in the house ever since Rahul nominated Jaan saying that he is a product of nepotism. In Weekend Ka Vaar Salman lightly chided Rahul for doing so and asked ‘what is wrong in favouring one’s child?’ This seems to have not gone well with netizens who are against nepotism in the industry.

Khan is also being criticized for not handling the Eijaz Khan and Kavitha Kaushik fight properly. The duo had a good start but their equation in the house went awry after Kavitha started blaming Eijaz for being ungrateful and being an obstruction in her path to make friendship with other contestants in the house. Though Khan had walked off the stage while hosting the show, he is being accused of siding with his Eijaz.