Television actor Aly Goni makes an entry into Bigg Boss 14 and his inclusion in the pack brings direct good news particularly for Jasmin Bhasin.

For the last couple of days, Aly has been putting up posts suggesting that he will be making an entry into the reality show. The trailer on the channel’s social media handles shows Bhasin overwhelmed with emotions as Aly makes an entry. She is seen crying as well, as usual.

Aly and Jasmin have been together since they participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Though the couple denied it earlier later they made it public on their social media. Aly’s entry is good news for Jasmin who was seen playing her game solo in the show. With Aly’s entry, the duo will unite and can play together and stand for each other. This also means we can see more positive energy and love on the screen and less of hatred-induced nasty fights.