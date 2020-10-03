Featuring Shreya Gupto and Himika Bose, the poster released today hints at the sizzling chemistry between the two as they gaze lovingly into each other’s eyes.

Instagram-based series Firsts is all set to return with its third season, and this time it is focusing on the same-sex relationship.

Featuring Shreya Gupto and Himika Bose, the poster released today hints at the sizzling chemistry between the two as they gaze lovingly into each other’s eyes. The series would see them figuring out life, love and more during the lockdown and witness a series of firsts in their lives.

The first season, starring Rohan Shah and Apoorva Arora, saw a budding school romance and created a massive fan-base through its one-minute-long episodes on Instagram. The second season, starring real-life couple Kriti Vij and Pranay Manchanda, focused on a lockdown love tale of a couple who meet on a dating app. Would season 3 of this Dice Media production live up to the expectations? We will have to wait and watch.



