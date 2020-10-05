The reality TV show, Bigg Boss hosted by actor Kamal Haasan is back for its fourth season. Announcing the contestants during a marathon three-hour premiere episode, the actor said, “The disease is dangerous. Of course, we have to be safe. But we can’t continue to remain in the house. We will follow the safety guidelines of WHO. Let’s get back to work.”



The latest season of the show will see Rio Raj, Sanam Shetty, Rekha Harris, Bala, Anitha Sampath, Aari Arjuna, Vel Murugan, Jithan Ramesh, Ramya Pandiyan, ‘Aranthangi’ Nisha, Gabriella, Somashekar, Aajeedh Khalique, Suresh Chakravarthy, Samyuktha and Shivani Narayanan trapped inside a house for no less than 100 days.



Here's a look at the contestants



Rio Raj





Fantin Rio Raj, popularly known Rio is a model, actor and TV host. Rio Raj made his TV debut with the show Kana Kaanum Kaalangal - Kaloori Saalai. He has been a part of a couple of movies namely Sathriyan and Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja.



Sanam Shetty





Miss South India 2016 Sanam Shetty is a popular South Indian face. Fluent in most South Indian languages the actress has worked in movies across the Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam industries like Katham Katham, Srimanthudu, Singam 123, Vellaiya Irukiravan Poi Solla Maatan, Sawaari, Sadhuram 2 and Walter, among others.





Rekha



Rekha Haris made her on-screen debut opposite Kamal Haasan in Punnagai Mannan. A popular actress, Rekha has acted in shows like Kana Kaanum Kaalangal, Metti Oli, Kolangal and Ahalya.

Bala



Balaji Murugadoss aka Bala is a popular model. He has won Mr International India, Mr Perfect Body at Mr India competition.



Anitha Sampath



Anitha Sampath has made an appearance in several hit films namely Danny, Darbar, Adithya Varma, Kaappaan, 2.0, Sarkar and Kaala.



Aari Arjunan



A celebrity fitness, Aari Arjunan made his acting debut with the 2005 film Aadum Koothu. He has acted in several other films Rettaisuzhi, Maalai Pozhudhin Mayakathilaey, Nedunchaalai, Dharani, Maya, Unnodu Ka, Nagesh Thiraiyarangam.



Vel Murugan



Vel Murugan is a Tamil singer who rose to fame following his hit folk songs in Subramaniapuram (Madura), Naadodigal (Aadungada) and Aadukalam (Otha Sollala).



Jithan Ramesh



An actor within the Tamil and Telugu cinema industries, Jithan Ramesh is the son of popular film producer R. B. Choudary and elder brother of actor Jiiva.

Ramya Pandian​





Ramya Pandian is a Tamil actor. She is best known for her roles in Joker (as Malliga) and Aan Devathai (as Jessica). She has also participated as a contestant on Cook with Comali and judged Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru Season 9.



Aranthangi Nisha



A stand-up comedian Aranthangi Nisha was the runner up the comedy show Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru.



Gabriella



Gabriella is a former child artist who has been a part of several hit movies including Dhanush-Shruti Haasan's 3. Some of her other movies include Chennaiyil Oru Naal and Appa.



Somashekhar

Somashekhar is a fitness model, actor and an MMA trainer.



Aajeedh Khalique



His second outing on reality TV, Aajeedh Khalique won the title in the Super Singer Junior 3. He has also lent his voice to songs in the movies Poovarasam Peepee and Vu.



Suresh Chakravarthi



Suresh Chakravarthi is a famous Youtuber who runs the food channel ‘Chak’s Kitchen. He has also famous for his negativ role in Azhagan, a movie directed by K Balachandar starring Mamooty, Madhumitha and Bhanupriya.



Samyuktha Karthik



Samyuktha Karthik is a model turned actor who is also a nutritionist, dance instructor and an entrepreneur.



Shivani Narayanan





A Tamil TV series actor, Shivani Narayanan has been a part of Pagal Nilavu and Rettai Roja.





