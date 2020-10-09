Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy, starring Ishaan Khatter, Tabu and Tanya Maniktala, will be available for viewers in India on October 23.

The series has already been aired on the BBC in the UK and Ireland, and is now scheduled to stream for global audiences on October 23, excluding the US, the UK, Ireland, Canada and China.

Mira Nair's show is a screen adaptation of the Vikram Seth classic of the same name. Set in India of 1951, the series traces the journey of Lata, a passionate literature student, and her meddling mother who wishes to choose her husband. The story takes the audience on a journey with Lata as she explores the excitement of romance and heartache, as three different men try to win her heart.

The show also features Rasika Dugal, Mahira Kakkar, Ram Kapoor, Gagan De v Riar, Vivek Gomber, Vivaan Shah, Shahana Goswami, Mikhail Sen, Namit Das, Randeep Hooda, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Varma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Vinay Pathak and Vijay Raaz.