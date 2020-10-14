It time for Season 4 of The Crown. In the run-up to the show, Netflix finally released a full-length trailer for the upcoming episodes, which introduces Emma Corrin as Princess Diana. The season will also see Olivia Colman who is returning for her second season as Queen Elizabeth II.

The new season is set to pick up a few years after the ending of 3, in 1979, and will cover the events of the royal family until 1990. The story will follow the events that led to finding a bride for an unmarried Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who still seems preoccupied with royal outsider Camilla Shand (Emerald Fennell).

Watch the trailer here:

Season 4 of The Crown premieres on November 15.