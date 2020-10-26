Superstar Salman Khan, who is hosting Bigg Boss, introduced wild card contestants -- actors Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit.

Naina and Shardul weren't happy to see each other and locked horns the moment they speak with each other.

Bigg Boss then threw a '60 minute' challenge to the contestants where they had to rate themselves and then their fellow contestants on a number that depicts the amount of time that particular contestant is visible in the 60-minute episode.

While Nikki Tamboli was confident that the episodes revolved around her, Rahul Vaidya and Jaan Kumar Sanu awarded themselves a fair score of nine minutes each.

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi and singer Guru Randhawa then entered the house and give a performance to their new song Naach Meri Rani.