For the second year in a row, the Emmy award for the lead drama actress went to a fresh face. This year, it was a first-time nominee and the youngest on the ballot, Euphoria’s Zendaya.

The actress made history with this win. She is now, not only the youngest-ever Emmy winner in the category (having turned 24 a few weeks ago) but is also the second-ever Black woman to win the category, following Viola Davis for How To Get Away With Murder, who won in 2015.

Zendaya bested Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show, Jen Anniston (once again) and her Killing Eve co-star Sandra Oh, Olivia Colman in The Crown and Laura Linney for Ozark.

Watch the trailer of Euphoria here.



