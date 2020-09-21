Schitt’s Creek wins Emmy for Comedy Series. With the award, the show swept all major categories at this year's Emmys.

Star Eugene Levy won the Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Daniel Levy won across categories and took the honours for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Directing for a Comedy Series

Catherine O’Hara took the award for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Annie Murphy Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series