Watch: Schitt’s Creek sets record as first series to win every major comedy award at Emmys
Schitt’s Creek wins Emmy for Comedy Series. With the award, the show swept all major categories at this year's Emmys.
Star Eugene Levy won the Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Daniel Levy won across categories and took the honours for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Directing for a Comedy Series
Catherine O’Hara took the award for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Annie Murphy Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series