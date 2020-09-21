Watchmen took home the most Emmys than any other show this year, giving HBO the most wins of any network or streaming service.

Watchmen wins including Best Limited Series and Best Actress in a Limited Series for star Regina King. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also won for Best Supporting Actor in a drama for his work on the show. The total tally was 11 awards for the show.

ALSO READ: A love letter to being black: Regina King chats about Watchmen's increased relevance today

Here's a break down of all the awards Watchmen won in the Limited Series/Movies category

Cinematography, Sound Editing, Directing, Sound Mixing, Writing, Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing, Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Music Composition, Supporting Actor, Lead Actress, Casting,

Limited Series

The show’s wins helped push HBO to 30 wins total, including 19 wins during the Creative Arts Emmys over the course of last week.