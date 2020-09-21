Watch: Succession takes home the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series
For the first time in two years, the Television Academy has crowned a new drama series Emmy winner Succession.
Succession has been a front-runner in Emmys race, given the buzz it picked up during last year’s awards.
The series scored 18 overall Emmy nominations this year, the most for a drama series - tied with Netflix’s Ozark - and the third-most for a series in general.
Drama Series
Nominees:
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Winner: Succession