For the first time in two years, the Television Academy has crowned a new drama series Emmy winner Succession.

Succession has been a front-runner in Emmys race, given the buzz it picked up during last year’s awards.

The series scored 18 overall Emmy nominations this year, the most for a drama series - tied with Netflix’s Ozark - and the third-most for a series in general.

Drama Series

Nominees:

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Winner: Succession