A still from Four More Shots Please! featuring Sayani Gupta, VJ Bani, Maanvi Gagroo and Kirti Kulhari

Indian web shows Delhi Crime and Four More Shots Please! have scored nominations at the International Emmy Awards 2020.

Amazon Prime Video's Four More Shots Please! has been listed in Best Comedy series category. The Netflix show Delhi Crime is nominated for Best Drama Series.



A still from Delhi Crime featuring Shefali Shah (R) and Jaya Bhattacharya (L)

Actor Arjun Mathur, who played the role of a gay man in the series Made In Heaven, has been nominated in the Best Performance By An Actor category.





A still from Made in Heaven featuring Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala

Expressing happiness about her series being nominated, actress Bani J, who played a pivotal role in Four More Shots Please!, wrote on Instagram: "Haysus. This is real life. 2020 .. you a wild ride alright. Elated. To be Emmy effing Nominated. Season 1 of Four More Shots Please. Sheesh. Take a bow everyone."

"The day just got a million times brighter. Four More Shots Please nominated for International Emmy Awards 2020," actress Maanvi Gagroo posted on Instagram

Shefali Shah, who wowed the audience with her stellar performance in Delhi Crime, also, expressed her joy.

"So so proud," Shefali wrote on Instagram Story.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony produced from New York City on November 23.