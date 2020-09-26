Covid-19 has put a halt to all our travel plans this year. While you may not be in the mood to book a flight ticket and go around the world, you can definitely travel virtually. This World Tourism Day, we pick out five shows you can watch on Discovery Plus that will rekindle the wanderlust in you:



1. Travel with Levison Wood

Join Levison Wood on his journey as he explores various parts of the world in his thrilling shows. In Arabia with Levison Wood, he sets out to learn what Arabia means today, takes an epic journey around Caucasus in From Russia to Iran: Crossing The Wild Frontier, walks the Nile from its source to the sea in Walking the Nile, walks over 1800 miles across Central America in Walking the Americas and sets out to hike the length of the Himalayas in Walking the Himalayas.



2. The Great Indian World Trip

Ever heard of a perfect road trip? Watch The Great Indian World Trip where two Indian road trippers drive 90,000 km across 6 continents, 50 countries. The 10-episode series showcases Tushar and Sanjay traveling across Asia, Australia, The Americas, Africa and Europe as they take the viewers through tourist attractions, discover distant lands, explore exotic locales and meet new people from around the world.



3. Expedition Asia with Ryan Pyle

Go on an adventure tour with explorer Ryan Pyle as he sets out to explore some of the very best adventure destinations that Asia has to offer, in the exciting series Expedition Asia with Ryan Pyle. Join him as he sets off on a journey to the Jagatsukh Peak through the Himalayas, starting from the beautiful town of Manali.



4. Joanna Lumley’s India

Visit some of the most picturesque places of India through the eyes of the British actress Joanna Lumley as she returns to the country of her birth, India, for a deeply personal journey. She witnesses religious ceremonies in glorious temples, travels to the Himalayas, meets Dalai Lama and explores Rajasthan, Delhi and her birthplace Kashmir in Joanna Lumley’s India.

5. Bert the Conqueror

Travel is incomplete without some fun and games. Join Big Kid Bert Kriescher as he dives into America’s most hilarious funs and games at various locations including Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sanduscky, Ohio, travels to Massachusetts for one-of-a-kind extreme rides, gets down and dirty ATV-racing in the mud at the Buddy Run in Texas and many more such fun activities on ‘Bert the Conqueror’ 6. Mediterranean LifeDive deep into the beauty of the Mediterranean Sea as potential homeowners search for houses along the Mediterranean Sea, in the series Mediterranean Life. Crystal-clear waters, beautiful beaches, old-world charm and breath-taking vistas; life is spectacular along the Mediterranean’s coveted coasts. 7. Bahamas LifeTravel across The Bahamas and gaze in awe at the cleanest water on the planet, as home seekers take a break from city life to find a Bahamian dream retreat, in the series Bahamas Life.