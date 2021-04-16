The seventh instalment of the awe-inspiring series on History TV18, OMG! Yeh Mera India, brings to the fore the hidden talents and incredible stories from the remotest parts of the county. Released recently, the line-up has already created a buzz. From India’s first and only table tennis trick-shot artiste to an architect who makes houses with water and fire-proof paper — the seventh season promises to be super exciting. We spoke with host, Krushna Abhishek, who tells us how challenging the latest edition was and what keeps him committed to the show. Excerpts:

How does it feel being back with the seventh season?

The seventh season has been extremely tough for me, the channel and for everyone associated with the show. Filming a person’s unique invention and locating him/her in remote corners of the country with the pandemic norms still in place, made this season a challenging one. I was doubtful if we would be able to shoot in this situation given the fact that we were supposed to launch it in December. However, like all seasons there are some incredible stories making it a power-packed edition.

What is it about the show that keeps you committed to it?

When I signed the show as an anchor, I was pleasantly surprised that History Channel approached me; someone who is known for slapstick comedy on primetime television. OMG is a show where I can be myself. I don’t go overboard and neither do I perform slapstick comedy here. The show has made me popular among kids and any actor would love to have that kind of fan base.

Tell us more about this season?

This season, there will be a mix of exciting and funny stories and also a few inspirational ones. For instance, there is a story of a captain from Mumbai who has made a six-seater aircraft on his rooftop, which took him twenty years to build. Another story focuses on a person who has invented a scooter that can climb trees! Incredible right?

What else is happening on the comedy and acting fronts?

I have taken a break from The Kapil Sharma Show and soon will be back with a bang. In terms of Bollywood projects, I will be seen in Arjun Rampal starrer Bhima Koregaon and I also finished shooting for an OTT series Jo Hukum Mere Aaka starring Shreyas Talpade as a genie.